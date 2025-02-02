Obituary: TANNA NOBLE

TANNA NOBLE

Provided Photo

April 22, 1945 – January 27, 2025

Local Animas Valley native, Tanna Noble, went to be with her Lord January 27, 2025 in the hands of her husband, Sam Noble, of 58 years.

Tanna was born to her parents Ward and Mildred Gilmour April 22, 1945. Tanna resided in the Animas Valley except for a short time her husband taught school in eastern Colorado. They raised two sons who were actively involved in rodeo. Son Seth went to be with the Lord in 2019.

After returning from eastern Colorado in 1973, Tanna drove school bus for 25 years for School District 9R.

Tanna was ranch raised, grew up on a horse working cattle and in the hay and potato field. Tanna and Sam traveled extensively to Cowboy Gatherings all over the west and as far away as Florida.

Tanna was well known around gymkhanas and rodeos for her encouraging holler to participating contestants.

She will be greatly missed by family, church family, and the many friends who supported her with prayer to the end.

Tanna is survived by husband Sam, son Adam Noble (Megan), granddaughters Laramie Jackson (Erik), Paige Anderson (Timmy), Kenna Blaney (Michael), twins Elizabeth and William Noble, and three great grand children.