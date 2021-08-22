Obituary: Teresa M. Tedmon

Teresa M. Tedmon, 61

November 16, 1959 – August 14, 2021

Fort Collins, CO

Teresa M. Tedmon, 61, of Fort Collins passed away on August 14, 2021. Her sense of humor was famous and will be greatly missed. She said it as she saw it. Spread your wings and fly. A gathering to celebrate Teresa’s life is pending. Please visit http://www.allnuttftcollins.com to view Teresa’s online obituary.