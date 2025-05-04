Obituary: Terrie Guenther

Terrie Guenther

Provided Photo

– April 18, 2025

Terrie Guenther, a proud cowgirl. An amazing mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend passed away Friday April 18, 2025. Terrie loved and was loved by everyone she knew. Her passion was rodeo, but her children and grandchildren were at the heart of her life. Terrie is survived by her son Dustin Bowling, daughter Jessica Guenther, grandchildren Quincy, Timber and Deegan Bowling, soon to be granddaughter Winry Guenther, sister Jody Wooldridge, and husband Dennis Guenther. Terrie is also survived by her brother Rick and his wife Tammy Lauridsen, and brother Steve and his wife Polly Lauridsen, Sister-in-law Esther Hornecker and her husband Serjio. Terrie’s numerous close family friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews have always been a big part of her life. Celebrating their birthdays and accomplishments was always a reason to party, and Terrie liked to party. We will have a Celebration of Life for Terrie Saturday May 17 from 1pm to 4 pm at the Fort Collens Elks Club #804, 1424 E, Mulberry St. Fort Collins Co.