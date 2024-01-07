Obituary: Terry Rothe

Terry Rothe

Provided Photo

July 12, 1949 – December 29, 2023

Terry L. Rothe, 74 of Greeley, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

Terry was born in Greeley Co July 12th,1949. He lived in the Kuner area most of his life. He attended Platte Valley School and graduated in 1967. He then married the love of his life Marilyn Kuntz in 1967 and then had three children. Terry Allen Rothe wife Jody Rothe (Amick), Jean Eikenberg (Rothe) husband Brian Eikenberg, Mike Rothe Wife Mary Gilreath. Terry farmed with his father Wallace Rothe till 1995. He served on the RE-7 school board for many years. He and his wife were 4-H leaders in the weld county area. He then moved to Greeley and started in the Oil field for the next 19 years. He retired at the adoption of his son Shawn to spend all his time with family, which he loved more than anything. He will be remembered for his Sarcasm wit and wonderful smile. Miss you Dad!!

Survivors include his wife Marilyn Rothe of Greeley, sons Terry A. Rothe, Michael W. Rothe, Shawn Rothe & daughter Jean Eikenberg all of Greeley Colorado. His grandchildren Tandi Hall, Hannah Rothe, Dominique DiManna, Nathan W. Rothe, Nickolaus Eikenberg, Michael Allen Neil Rothe, Aylani Diaz-Galindo, Jake Eikenberg, Adalyn Rose Xian Rothe, and 2 Great grandchildren X’Zaidrian Hall and D’Monte Hall.

He is preceded in death by: His Parents Wallace and Ruth Rothe, Brother Ronnie Rothe, Sister-in-law Sheila Rothe.

A memorial will be held in the spring with Dad’s flair the annual pig roast. All are welcome!!

Watch for more info to come. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Brightstar Care at 5628 W. 19th St., Suite 1, Greeley, CO 80634.