Obituary: THOMAS DEWEY BASHOR

THOMAS DEWEY BASHOR

Provided Photo

July 16, 1944 – May 29, 2023

Thomas Dewey Bashor of Loveland, passed away on May 29, 2023 in Loveland, Colorado. He was born to Dewey and Helen (Ruffner) Bashor on July 16, 1944 in Longmont, Colorado.

He attended Longmont schools until he joined the family on their dairy farm. Tom was a farmer through and through. He most certainly had a passion for his farm animals. Tom was also well known for his propane business, T/B Propane, for many years.

He enjoyed driving around town and going to auctions. Whether the auction was for livestock or consignments, he was never too hard to find, especially with his sidekick Shivers in his overalls. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his kids. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him.

He is survived by his children, Nicole (Brandon) Bauer, Nathan Bashor, Anthony Bashor, Tammie Martin, and Barbara (Al) Finch; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many extended family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty, and brother-in-law Bob Acres.

Memorial contributions in Thomas Bashor’s name can be made out to Lighthouse Family Mortuary, 2525 W 16th Street #C, Greeley, Colorado 80634, to assist with funeral expenses. To leave condolences for Thomas’s family, http://www.lighthousefamilylfm.com

Memorial service was held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11 am. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3435 Brunner Blvd in Johnstown, Colorado.