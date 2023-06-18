Obituary: THOMAS DEWEY BASHOR

THOMAS DEWEY BASHOR

Provided Photo

July 16, 1944 – May 29, 2023

Thomas Dewey Bashor of Loveland, passed away on May 29, 2023 in Loveland, Colorado. He was born to Dewey and Helen (Ruffner) Bashor on July 16, 1944 in Johnstown, Colorado.

He attended Longmont schools until he joined the family on their dairy farm. Tom was a farmer through and through.

He enjoyed driving around town and going to auctions, whether the auction was for livestock or consignments, he was never to hard to find. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him and loved him.

He is survived by his children, Nicole (Brandon) Bauer, Nathan Bashor, Anthony Bashor, Tammy Martin, and Barb (Al) Finch; nine grandchildren and many extended family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty.

Memorial contribution in Thomas Bashor’s name can be made out to Lighthouse Family mortuary, 2525 W 16th Street #C, Greeley, Colorado 80634 to assist with funeral expenses. To leave condolences for Thomas’ family, http://www.lighthousefamilylfm.com

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus of Latter Day Saints, 3435 Brunner Blvd in Johnstown, Colorado.