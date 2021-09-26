Obituary: THOMAS (TOM) GRUNTMEIR

THOMAS (TOM) GRUNTMEIR

March 8, 1939 – September 16, 2021

Thomas (Tom) Gruntmeir, 82, died Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming. A celebration of life will be held October 2nd, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Complex in the Pony Express Room in Torrington, Wyoming with Father Dan Kostelc officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at http://www.colyerfuneralhome.com .

Tom was born in Okarche, Oklahoma to Anthony and Louise (Juesche) Gruntmeir on March 8th, 1939. He was the fifth of six children. Tom grew up in Okarche and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1957. Tom and his brothers worked the family farm and then moved to Colorado and farmed together. He had a small feedlot for a while then he started a hay grinding business that took him to Nebraska.

Tom married Judy Campbell and they had three children together. He, later, met Callie and they worked together and then married. They ran a trucking company together. They moved to Wyoming and continued to run the trucking company until the time of his death.

Tom loved to weld and build things for the trucks and loaders. He liked to fish and loved to travel to spend time with his kids, family and friends.

Tom was survived by his wife, Callie Gruntmeir; daughter Jennifer (Anthony) Evergin and their daughter Bailey of San Diego, California; son, Scott (Susie) Gruntmeir and their daughters Sydney, Sophie and Sadie of Buffalo, Wyoming and son, David (Jasmyn) Liedke and their sons Jameson and Camden of Phoenix, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Louise Gruntmeir, sister Theresa (Gruntmeir) Knecht, infant sister Mary Gruntmeir and brothers Marvin, James and Charlie Gruntmeir.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.