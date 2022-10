TIM OGAN

Provided Photo

August 1, 1946 – September 11, 2022

Tim Ogan, 76, of Eaton, CO, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born August 1, 1946.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th St., Greeley.

Please visit http://www.stoddardsunset.com to view full obituary and sign an online guestbook.