Obituary: TIM R. DILL

TIM R. DILL

Provided Photo

February 28, 1945 – August 23, 2022

Tim R. Dill was born at Greeley Hospital on February 28, 1945.

Tim peacefully passed away at his home on August 23, 2022. He is no longer struggling with the effects of COPD.

Tim grew up and worked on his folks’ farms in the Eaton, Ault, and Pierce areas. He attended school in Pierce and was active in the Wyatt 4-H Club. When Tim was not working on the family farm, he spent his time doing teenage things like drag racing and hanging out on D Block with his cousins and friends. It was D Block where he met his future wife Rena Niehaus.

Tim and Rena married on September 22, 1963 and they continued to farm and ranch with his parents for 19 years. Tim and Rena continued to farm into the late 80’s. Throughout his farming years he spent the winters working at the Eaton Sugar Factory, Lemonds Electric, construction and snowmobiled with his family and friends. When he left his farming career he worked for Simpson Hog farms and Agland. In 1998 the partnership T&T Remodeling was established with this son, where they worked together for over 20 years. Some of Tim’s favorite things to do were woodworking, going to the mountains in his Corvette, gambling at Black Hawk, and spending time with his granddaughters. He also took great pride in his yard.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rena, and son, Tim S. Dill (Deann), daughter, Brenda Lange (Phil), granddaughters, Mackenzie Dill (fiancé Cody Hafley), Bre Salgado (Jose), and Brooke Hamilton.

Preceded in death by his parents (Ray and Arvella Dill), sister (Jacky Johnson), and brothers (Steve and Keith Dill).

A funeral procession for Tim will begin Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:30 AM from Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th Street, Greeley, to the graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 28th Street, Greeley.

A reception at the Ault VFW will follow. Join family and friends at this time for lunch.

Donations may be made to Rena Dill in care of Stoddard Funeral Home or your local FFA or 4-H club.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.stoddardsunset.com for the Dill family.