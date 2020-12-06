Obituary: TIMOTHY ROBERT SELTZER

TIMOTHY ROBERT SELTZER

Provided Photo

TIMOTHY

ROBERT SELTZER, 61

May 20, 1959 – November 11, 2020

Briggsdale, Colorado

Timothy Robert Seltzer, 61, of Briggsdale, CO passed away November 11, 2020 at his home. He was born May 20, 1959 to Robert and Lois Seltzer in Denver, CO.

Tim was a graduate of Brighton High School, class of 1977. He went on to achieve an associate degree in Animal Science from Northeastern Junior College, as well as a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Colorado State University. In 1988, Tim met the love of his life and married Jennifer Johnson in Boulder, CO. Tim finished his college education achieving a Master of Science in Farm Animal Reproductive Physiology from North Dakota State University, graduating with the class of 1996.

Tim and his family moved to Briggsdale, CO in 1995 where he has resided ever since. He was a Salesman for Ecolab Inc., for 25 years, receiving Salesman of the year in 2000. Tim was a life-time member of the Brighton Elks, and belonged to the National Rifle Association, American Boer Goat Association, the Elks Foundation and was a Weld County Shooting Sports Coach & Leader.

Tim is survived by his wife, Jennifer Johnson Seltzer, his mother, Lois Seltzer of Cottonwood, AZ, his son, Garrett Robert Francis Seltzer (Jenna Chance) of Manhattan, KS, his daughter, Megan Nicole Berg (Ethan) of La Junta, CO, his brother, Jack Seltzer (Pat) of Camp Verde, AZ, and sister Terri Bell (Kenny Kuhn) of Parachute, CO.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Seltzer and his infant brother, Jimmy Seltzer.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Evangelical Free Church of Eaton, 1325 3rd Street, Eaton, CO 80615.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tim’s name to the Weld County Shooting Sports program, in care of Moser Funeral Service & Cremation, 3501 S. 11th Avenue, Evans, CO 80620.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at http://www.moserfuneralservice.com