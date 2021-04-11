Obituary: Tom Anderson

Tom Anderson

Provided Photo

Tom Anderson, 60

February 9, 1961 – March 27, 2021

Gilcrest, Colorado

Thomas Mark Anderson, 60, of Gilcrest, Colorado, was born February 9, 1961 in Gregory, South Dakota, to John C. and Alice (Bailey) Anderson. Tom passed away on March 27, 2021 at his home.

Tom attended school in a one room schoolhouse in South Dakota until the age of 9. At that time the family moved to Messex, Colorado. He continued his schooling in Merino, eventually graduating in 1978.

Tom was a jack-of-all trades. He was a farm hand with his brothers, started his own business- A-1 Mobile Home Services, and worked in the oilfield on drilling rigs. At his time of passing, Tom was a truck driver for the United States Postal Service. This job was the one Tom often spoke about enjoying the most.

In 1979 Tom married Jeanne Brown, together welcoming four children. They raised their kids on a farm south of Kersey, Colorado. He enjoyed growing a very large garden and raising a variety of animals with his family.

In 2005 he moved to Gilcrest, Colorado. Tom married Cindy Goertzen in 2011. They loved going for long drives and spending time with their dogs.

He is preceded death by his parents, sister Jennifer, aunts and uncles, and wife Cindy.

Tom is survived by his four children Mandy (Gary) Wilmont, Kristi (James) Hernandez, Jillian Anderson, TJ (Brooke Honsa) Anderson, three grandchildren Brookelynn, Gabriella, and Nicholas Hernandez, lifelong friend Dave Crooks, An aunt, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and two great great nephews.

Services to be held at a later date.