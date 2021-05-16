Obituary: TWYLA BLAKE

TWYLA BLAKE

TWYLA BLAKE,

88

April 27, 1932 – April 12, 2021

Brush , Colorado

Twyla Blake, 88 was born on April 27, 1932 to Lawrence and Anna Zollars, and passed away Monday, April 12, 2021.

Twyla married Henry Blake on September 15, 1948. Twyla was dedicated to her husband and raising their 14 children.

From all of us that knew her, we say “THANK YOU”. Thank you for the memories and the lessons.

Thank you for showing us what it looks like to put others before yourself, to NEVER complain, and to tackle each day with strength and courage no matter how difficult or unfair it seems. You will be missed but we find comfort in knowing if we asked, “How are you doing?” You would say… “I’M FINE”

She was loved by her children: Larry Blake, Gary Blake, Steven Blake, Jo Hershey, Jeannie

Wagers, Stanley Blake, Jackie Sherman, Jerry Blake, Nancy Reidsema, Rodney Blake, Sky Blake, Jett Schwindt, Kevin Blake, and Jayna Donoho

She is survived by 3 sisters, Nina Baker, Jo Bowers, & Gail Henry. Twyla was the grandmother of 36 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Interment followed in Brush Memorial Cemetery.