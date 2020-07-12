Obituary: Tyler Thomas Leroy Bagwell
Tyler Thomas Leroy Bagwell May 3, 1980 – May 19, 2020 Tyler Thomas Leroy Bagwell May 3, 1980 – May 19, 2020 Tyler was born May 3, 1980, to Janice and Carl (R.C.) Bagwell at Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He passed away May 19 in Denver, Colorado after a work-related accident. Dr. Corngata was Janice’s doctor and when Tyler was born his monitor was twisted on top of his head, he was very active and Dr. C remarked, “you now have a Martian.” His family moved to Conifer, Colorado, where he grew up and attended elementary though high school. Tyler loved visiting his grandparents, Lee and Bertie Lee Haggard, at their ranch in Council Hill, Oklahoma, where he took his first baby steps for his Grandpa Lee. They both had hearty laughs. Tyler loved fishing with his grandmother, Bertie Lee, catching perch and catfish. After high school, Tyler attended Warren Technical School, where Mr. Mac was his favorite instructor. Tyler became an expert welder. Tyler met the love of his life, Tara Frazee, and they were blessed with one son, Taylan James, who Tyler dearly loved. Tyler was a past member of the LDA church in Evergreen Meadows and was baptized by his father at the Lakewood Stake Church. He was Life BSA Scout with Troop 400. Tyler had six sisters, Twila Dawn Bagwell, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Trina Valdez, Rupert, Idaho; Tara Lee Mellor, Spanish Fork, Utah; Tawnya Simmons Tryon, Nebraska; Tiera Kay Bagwell, Conrad, Montana; Terrin Civilla Califf, Fort Morgan, Colorado. Tyler had many nieces and nephews and his step mother Cherie Daye Bagwell, who loved him as her own son. Tyler’s uncles and aunts in Springdale, Arkansas: George and Maggie, David and Betty and Eldon and Audrey Bagwell, will all miss him.
