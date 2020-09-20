Obituary: VENCIL WELP, SR.

VENCIL WELP,

SR., 80

August 17, 1940 – August 30, 2020

Strasburg, Colorado

Vencil Welp, Sr. (80) of Strasburg, CO passed away on August 30, 2020. Funeral services were September 5, 2020 with burial at Mt. View Cemetery, Bennett, CO.

Vencil was born on August 17, 1940 in Wray, Colorado to Wilbert and Elizabeth Welp. He graduated from Vernon High School and The Parks School of Business.

Vencil married Shirley Hanlon and they had six children.

Vencil worked for Deister, Ward & Witcher, Inc. for 31 years. Vencil moved the family to the farm in 1977.

Survived by his wife of 58 years Shirley, children Clela (Chuck) Eggebrecht, Dalleen Welp, Karla Stratton, LaVell (Andy) Winsor, Jilonne (Brad) Schaffer, and Vencil Jr. (Pattie) Welp. Grandchildren: Jacob, Kade, Robert, Alyssa, MaKayla, Brayden, Briley, Olivia, Vencil and Axl. Siblings Dennis Welp, Estalene Wudtke, and Linda Welp.

Memorial contributions can be mailed to: Vencil T. Welp Sr. C/O Love Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Limon, CO 80828. Memorials will be distributed.