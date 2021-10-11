Obituary: VERA ETHEL (LINDSEY) FISCUS

VERA ETHEL (LINDSEY) FISCUS

December 3, 1928 – October 29, 2021

Vera Ethel (Lindsey) Fiscus life-long resident of New Raymer, Colorado passed away peacefully at the Haxtun Extended Care Unit and went to her heavenly home on September 29, 2021 at the age of 92. A celebration of Vera’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at the New Raymer Community Church with burial following at the New Raymer Cemetery.

Vera, the oldest of 6 children was born to Harry and Lena (Mullanix) Lindsey on December 3, 1928 at her grandparent’s Charles and Martha (Johnson) Lindsey’s home near Lamont, Nebraska. In 1929, Vera moved with her parents north of New Raymer from Nebraska. Vera attended school in New Raymer and graduated with 2 other girls in 1946. During her senior year of high school Vera was baptized in the Pawnee Creek by the Pastor of the New Raymer Assembly of God Church.

On July 20, 1950 Vera married Vernon “Mick” Fiscus. They were blessed with 2 children, Mickie Lynn in 1955 and Rex in 1958. Family was especially important to Vera and she cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vera was the most giving and caring person, as she was a care-giver to many including her husband and mother in their older years when health challenges arose. She never turned down the nieces and nephews who always wanted to come stay at the ranch throughout the summer and would make sure they all got to bible school. Vera was a good homemaker, excellent cook, and baby-sitter. She enjoyed embroidery, making many gifts for family and friends. Vera also enjoyed the summers she worked with Rex for the Weld County Weed Department. In later years, she loved doing jigsaw puzzles, lots of reading and helping babysit her great-grandson.

Vera will truly be missed by her family. If you were around or talked to her at bedtime, she would tell you “it’s time for this old chicken to go to roost”. Also, one of her favorites was referencing that she was “an old pioneer woman” which she was. She lived through some hard times. Vera was blessed to live on the same ranch for almost 70 years, the place our grandparents moved to in 1917.

Vera is survived by her children, Mickie and husband John Morris of Haxtun, CO and son Rex Fiscus of New Raymer, CO. Grandchildren Brandy Morris and her son Brock of Haxtun; Justin (Arianne) Morris and their sons Kalin and Hayden of Fort Collins; and granddaughter Jessica (Sam) McNatt of New Raymer. Vera is also survived by sister Florence Hays of Fort Morgan; brother George (Peggy) Lindsey of Akron; and brother Ben (Kathy) Lindsey of Fort Morgan; along with many nieces and nephews.

Vera is preceded in death by her husband Mick Fiscus; parents Harry and Lena Lindsey; granddaughter Kayla Ranee Fiscus; and sisters Alice Krager-Graham and Helen Wilson.

Vera leaves behind a legacy of strong faith and caring for others.

