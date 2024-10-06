Obituary: VERN “SLIM” DALE KOESTER

VERN "SLIM" DALE KOESTER

Provided Photo

January 7, 1931 – September 25, 2024

Vern “Slim” Dale Koester, 93, of Padroni, Colorado passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m., Thursday, October 3, at Halouska Family Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, at Peetz Community Center with Pastor Jodie Harless officiating with burial to follow at Peetz Cemetery.

Slim was born January 7, 1931, in Sterling, CO to August and Elfrieda (Kulbe) Koester. He attended and graduated from Padroni High School. Slim married Barbara Anne Quirey on February 10, 1952, at Christ United Methodist Church in Sterling, CO.

Slim came from generations of farmers and ranchers, and even after retirement he was happiest talking and sharing farming stories and experiences with his grandsons. He also enjoyed riding around on his four-wheeler. Slim and Barb were members of a card club for many years and he still enjoyed playing cards with the family on holidays. He was a beloved husband, dad and grandpa.

He was a member of Peetz Community Christian Church, Elks Lodge #1336 and served as the president of the Peetz school board. Slim was a big supporter of the Peetz Bulldogs and he and Barb really enjoyed watching all sports. Slim and Barb were honored in 2012 as the Grand Marshalls for the Peetz Sake Days.

He is preceded in death by his parents August and Elfrieda, brothers Stan, Don and Leo, sister Alice, daughter Karen, son Mike and great-great grandson Statler.

Slim is survived by his wife Barbara, children Tom (Diane) Koester of Sterling, CO, Deb (Bob) Sargent of Sidney, NE, Kathy (Del) Glassburn of Sterling, CO and Terry (Randy) Carwin of Iliff, CO, grandchildren Jeff (Makala) Koester, Brandt (Stephanie) Sargent, Kelli (Duane) Hawkins, Brian Glassburn, Aaron (Alena) Glassburn, Cole Glassburn, Trevor Glassburn and Tyler Glassburn, Jeannie (Chris) Gutierrez, J.P. (Sarah) Carwin, Kegan (Kelsey) Carwin, and Corde Gertner; great-grandchildren, Baylee, Jennifer, Paige, Jacob, Megan, Jaelyn, Emery, Paisley, Londyn, Rylee, Kasen, Abby, Wyatt, and Anna; and great-great grandchild Wrenley.

Slim’s family would like to give a special thank you to Theresa Ommen and Connie Andrews for helping take care of mom and dad while they were at home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peetz Community Christian Church or a charity of your choice.