Obituary: VERNE E. ALBERTSON

VERNE E. ALBERTSON

September 30, 1935 – August 7, 2023

Verne Albertson, 87, of Burns Colorado, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Boulder Colorado after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was born on September 20, 1935, the third of three boys. Verne grew up in a house with no running water and no indoor plumbing. As Verne would say later in his book, published in 2017, “if anyone asked if we had running water, we would say “yes”, you get the bucket and run down to the spring and get the bucket of water”.

Verne went to school until the 8th grade in a one-room schoolhouse. Verne and his brothers made the 3-mile trip daily, with the horses patiently waiting for the boys in the stalls next to the school.

After leaving high school, Verne attended Colorado State University and participated in 4 years of ROTC training. After graduation, Verne was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, in 1959, Verne married Jane Dozier Collins. In 1960, their son Shayne was born, with daughter Gail joining the family 3 years later.

In 1982, Verne returned to his roots and ranching, residing on the ranch in Burns. Verne oversaw the operations of the Albertson Cattle Company until he retired in 2010, leaving the operations to his nieces and nephews.

During his lifetime, Verne participated in a number of organizations. With his son Shayne, Verne served as Scout Master for Rifle Troop 223. Because his life’s passion was ranching, Verne participated in the following organizations: South Derby Ditch Company, Burns Hole Livestock Company, Burns Stockyards Company, Eagle County Farm Bureau, Eagle County Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association where he served as President.

After his granddaughter Ella was born, Verne spent a great deal of time in Boulder. Their highlight was a trip to Africa for his 80th birthday. His faithful roommate on that trip was, of course, his granddaughter. They giggled through the night when the elephants scratched on their tent poles and passed gas. And because mom was not in the same tent, Verne never made Ella change her clothes or brush her teeth. That is a true grandad!

Verne is survived by his daughter, Gail Albertson, granddaughter Ella, and his son-in-law Peter Kaye. Verne was proceeded in death by his brothers Charles and Frank Albertson in 2001 and 2007 respectively. The Albertson extended family who have supported Verne greatly while living in Burns include nieces Jelaine Wahlert (Kevin Wahlert) and Terri Lynch (Larry Lynch) of Burns (Frank Albertson), niece Kendra Scott(Keith Scott) of Burns, nephew Kim Albertson of Fruita (Frank Albertson), nephew Ken Albertson, wife Sheila and son Shayne of Lafayette (Charles Albertson). Other friends who were with Verne in Boulder through his very last moments include Natalie Bowman, Sarah D’Angelo, Lee and Rochelle Woods, Rich and Connie Knippelmeyer.

Services will be held on Tuesday August 15, 2023 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Rifle Colorado. The link to his mortuary is https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/28662269/verne-elgin-albertson/glenwood-springs/colorado/farnum-holt-funeral-home .