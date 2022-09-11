Obituary: Vernon DeWayne Lauridsen

Vernon DeWayne Lauridsen

Provided Photo

January 4, 1936 – August 30, 2022

DeWayne Lauridsen, rode away from his Earthly body on 8/30/2022. DeWayne was born in Greeley, Colorado to Vernon and Vivian Lauridsen. A lifelong cowboy having worked on numerous ranches/feedlots in Colorado and Wyoming. An avid team roper he spent his free time roping alongside his children and grandchildren. DeWayne is survived by his children Rick (Tammi) Lauridsen, Terrie (Dennis) Guenther, Steve (Polly) Lauridsen, and Jody (Virgil) Wooldrigde and one sister Shirley Tusberg. Grand children Dustin, Korie, Tyler, Ashlee, Jessica, Danielle and Dakota along with 11 great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his wife Geraldine (Gerry), his son Gary, his parents and his sister Marilyn. No services planned.

The only favor I would ask before I’m called away. Is let me be a Cowboy again for one more day.