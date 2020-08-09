Obituary: VERNON FREDRICK WINDSHEIMER

VERNON FREDRICK WINDSHEIMER

VERNON FREDRICK WINDSHEIMER, 87

December 31, 1932 – July 12, 2020

Fort Morgan, Colorado

Vernon Fredrick Windsheimer died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Valley View Villa in Fort Morgan at the age of 87.

Vernon was born in Gurley, NE, the 9th of 13 children, on December 31, 1932 to Helen & Fredrich Windsheimer. The family moved to Hudson, CO in 1948. After the 8th grade, Vernon left school and worked as a laborer at a turkey farm and later as a ditch digger. After moving to Fort Morgan, he worked at the Wells Lamont Glove Factory and delivered milk for the McLagan Brothers Creamery.

At the age of 19, Vernon joined the United States Coast Guard, actively serving from February 27, 1952 until February 28, 1955, on the CGC Kalamath and the CGC Ivy as a boiler tender. He continued serving in the reserves until his honorable discharge on February 26, 1960. His Coast Guard service took him to the Midway Islands, Guam, Japan, the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, among others.

Vernon married Elaine Cowen on August 3, 1956 in Fort Morgan. Together they raised their family here. He worked for a local dairy as a milker, and in 1973 he achieved his dream of owning his own dairy. Vernon & Elaine owned and operated Vern’s Dairy along with growing hay and corn for more than 35 years. He was a member of the Mountain Empire Dairyman’s Association and earned a number of awards from them during that time. After ending the dairy portion of his operation, he continued to grow both hay and corn as well as doing some custom cattle feeding.

Vernon was passionate about his dairy and the farm life. When he gave up the farm life, he jumped in and helped care for the garden at Hillcrest Apartments for the two years he lived there. He was a hardworking, quiet, humble man who held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He was always interested in, and did his best to keep up with what was going on in their lives. Vernon was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan.

He is survived by his children, Cathy Windsheimer, Christi (Lyle) Jess, Craig (Gail) Windsheimer; ten grandchildren, Perry Parsons, Mandy (Ivan) Henderson, Ryan Parsons, Jason Mueller, Bryce (Bri) Jess, Blair (Cady) Jess, Derek (Amy) Windsheimer, Natasha (Joe) Parrish, Brittany Windsheimer (Fiancé Raul Reyes) and Kinsey Windsheimer (Joey Schneider), and seven great grandchildren. Vernon is also survived by his brother, Jerry Windsheimer of Fort Morgan; and two sisters, Shirley Albert of Brush and Alice Reichenberg of Modesto, CA,

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ivan, Raymond, Leroy, Gene, Kenneth, and Myron; his sisters, Annie, Alzina and Viola; his wife, Elaine on January 27, 2020 and his son, Chet on June 12, 2020.

At Vernon’s request, there will be no services.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan.