Obituary: Virgil Steffenson

Virgil Steffenson

Provided Photo

May 14, 1932 – June 4, 2024

On Tuesday June, 4th, Virgil Steffenson passed peacefully and went to be with his Lord and Savior. He loved his family and friends, many which have gone before him. They are now joyfully catching up on old times.

Virgil was a true cowboy and enjoyed the western way of life, with a love of good horses, ranching, training, and shoeing horses. He continued his horse shoeing into his 80’s. He also enjoyed traveling and meeting new people while working for Durango Gloves and expressing his creativity through iron and leatherwork.

Virgil took joy in serving God as a race track chaplain, serving as president of a Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship chapter and leading a men’s bible study group for many years.

He is survived by Jean Steffenson, his wife of 51 years, sons Terry Steffenson (Diane), Arlen Steffenson (Joanne), Troy Steffenson (Heidi) and daughter Jean Kay Komar (Ron), step daughters Linda Snyder (Rick), Lisa Starr, sister Joyce Westphal, and grandchildren, Jacob Steffenson (Ashley), Zach Steffenson, Rachel Komar, Jessica Snyder (Tyson), Cassie Abseck (Nick), Jayme Glause (Seth) and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Service will be held at The Rock Church, 4881 Cherokee Dr, Castle Rock, CO, 80109 at 2:00 pm on June 22nd, 2024.