Obituary: Virgil Treadway

Virgil Treadway

Provided Photo

October 14, 1946 – March 21, 2022

Virgil L. Treadway October 14, 1946 – March 21, 2022. Virgil was born in Newark Arkansas to Boyce Treadway and Vera Murray. Thereafter he lived in Colorado Springs, Elbert and the Platteville/Greeley area.

He was a graduate of William J. Palmer High School in Colorado Springs Class of 1964. He went on to serve in the United States Navy and was deployed during the Vietnam War. Virgil was fortunate enough to take part in the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington D.C. later on in his life. He was a big fan of auto racing particularly NASCAR and was very passionate about The Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

He is survived by his siblings Linda Wilson, Pat Heltzel, Gary Treadway, Judy Bradfield, half sister Karen Hale, daughter Nita, granddaughter Haley, grandson Jesse and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his daughter Betsy, parents and beloved grandparents Marvin J. Murray and Sarah (Edna) Murray.

A military service with honors will be held at Platteville Cemetery 12837 WCR 32 in Platteville Colorado on July 23, 2022 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the American Legion Post 18, 2007 9th St. Greeley, Colorado 80631.