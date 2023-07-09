Obituary: Virginia “Gin” Marie Frei

Virginia "Gin" Marie Frei

Provided Photo

September 15, 1947 – June 24, 2023

Virginia “Gin” Marie (Marostica) Frei, age 93, was born in Proctor, Colorado to John and Domenica (Rinaldo) Marostica on September 15, 1929. Gin passed peacefully on June 24, 2023 in Longmont, Colorado.

She graduated from Iliff High School in 1947 and went to work for Sterling Production Credit. In 1949, she married Darwin Frei and they had three children. They later divorced. Gin and Darwin moved to Mead, Colorado where they bought and ran a general store for many years. She also served as the Town Clerk for the Town of Mead. Later she worked for First National Bank of Longmont until she retired.

Gin enjoyed playing golf, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her parents, sisters Fil Anich, Rose Landin and Minia Gonzalez and her brothers, John, Victor, Lawrence and Harry Marostica.

She is survived by her children Tim (Connie) Frei, Julie Kerr (Rob Sakata) and Jeanne Frei (Ray Kastanek), her grandchildren, Aaron Frei, Tim (Alice) Frei, great-grandchildren Christian, Adrian, Alyssa and Timothy, her grand-dog Tulip, sisters, Nana (Larry) Brandly, Marie Skov and Roberta Rosas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private viewing, for family members only, will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 9:00 to 9:30 AM, at Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman Street, Longmont, Colorado 80501. A graveside committal will occur Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery, 620 11th Avenue, Longmont, Colorado 80501 (Do not arrive at the cemetery before 9:55 AM). Following the graveside committal will be a celebration of life at 11:30 AM at the family home, 1736 Atwood Street, Longmont, Colorado 80501.

Please dress casually and wear pink for Gin.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Longmont Humane Society.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.howemortuary.com for the Frei family.