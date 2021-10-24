Obituary: Virginia R. Lenhart

Virginia R. Lenhart

Provided Photo

June 21, 1930 – October 14, 2021

Virginia Rae Lenhart, 91, of Scottsbluff, passed away October 14, 2021 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 17, 2021 with a Rosary at 6:30 PM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. Memorials to St. Jude’s Hospital in Denver or St. Joseph’s Children’s Home in Torrington, WY. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.dugankramer.com for the Lenhart family.

Virginia worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses in Gordon, Nebraska. She and Gene moved to Gering where Gene operated and then owned Platte Valley Livestock Auction Company from 1972-1992. She was also associated with Helberg & Nuss Auction Services.

Virginia is survived by her children Wrayanne (Rick) Shannon of Sheridan, WY, Pat Piper of Scottsbluff, Lisa Todd of Minatare and Michael (Rebecca) Lenhart of Minatare; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and extended family.