Obituary: VIRGINIA TETER

VIRGINIA TETER

Provided Photo

VIRGINIA

TETER, 96

June 27, 1924 – June 19, 2021

Brush, Colorado

Our family treasure has gone to join her husband of 54 years, Gale Teter. Virginia passed away peacefully June 19, 2021 at her home in Brush, Colorado. Virginia Eveline Stickley was born June 27, 1924 south of Brush, the daughter of Bill and Eva Stickley. She was a wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, and great-great grandma. Her pride, joy, and greatest love was her FAMILY. She had 10 children, 34 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren.

Virginia was also known as an excellent cook in all the restaurants in Brush for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, plants, country music, traveling with Gale, her winter home in Yuma, Arizona, Memorial Day reunions, and family Christmas’s. Any time with her family was a good time. Virginia also loved her devoted dog, her constant companion “Tipper”, who was always on her lap.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Albert (Bonnie) Teter, Leroy Teter, Doug (Bev) Teter, and Roger (Jan) Teter. Daughters, Nancy (Kenneth) Pottorff, Gayleen Gilliland, Ginger (Larry) Urbach, Roberta Teter, and Judy (Dennis) Queen.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gale Teter, daughter Dorothy (Herb) Koehler, daughter-in-law Bonnie (Leroy) Teter, and son-in-law Rich (Gayleen) Gilliland. She was also preceded in death by her parents Bill and Eva Stickley; Sisters Wilma Larsen, Mildred Teter, and brother Bud Stickley.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 2nd at 10:30 at the Brush High School Auditorium. Interment will be in the Walks Camp Cemetery, south of Last Chance, Colorado. Memorial gifts may be given to the Hospice of the Plains C/O of the Heer Mortuary.