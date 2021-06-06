Obituary: WADE JONATHAN LADELY

WADE JONATHAN LADELY

WADE

JONATHAN LADELY, 46

August 30, 1974 – May 28, 2021

Bridgeport, Nebraska

Wade Jonathan Ladely, 46, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Interment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport. There will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Wade’s honor be made in care of his family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Wade’s memorial page at http://www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.

Wade Jonathan Ladely was born in Ord, NE to David and Patricia (Sokol) Ladely. Wade graduated from Lexington high school in 1992, then went to tech school in North Platte, receiving a degree in auto body repair. After graduation Wade started his lifelong trucking career and moving to Bridgeport in 1995, working for Bob Sterkel. He then started his own business, Ladely Trucking, hauling livestock coast to coast. His business resulted in many lifelong friendships all over the country. Wade’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and traveling, even if it wasn’t in the truck. He developed a passion for buying, selling, and restoring trucks. He also enjoyed the ranching lifestyle, building his own cattle operation. Wade took pride in his community, including becoming a Shriner, investing in several causes, and always lending a hand. He lacked the ability to say no, especially to kids or anyone in need.

Wade is survived by his fiancé Colynn Beaver of Bridgeport, mother Pat Soenksen of Pierce, father Dave Ladely of North Platte, sisters Amy (C.L) Bellew and Kristi Ladely of Sioux City, brother Wyatt (Stephanie) Ladely of Valentine, nephew Kyle Bellew and niece Audrey Bellew, both of North Platte and numerous extended family and friends.

Wade was preceded in death by his grandparents Glen and Martha Ladely, and Arnold and Blanche Sokol, aunts Sharon Hartman and Tink Ladely, and his stepdad Ron Soenksen.