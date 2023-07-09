Obituary: WALTER “BUDDY” DRAPER

WALTER "BUDDY" DRAPER

December 30, 1947 – June 25, 2023

Walter “Buddy” Draper, 75, of Wetmore, Colorado passed away on Sunday, June 25th, 2023.

Buddy was born in Canon City on December 30th, 1947 to George and Leona Draper. He was

raised in Wetmore and lived on the Draper Land & Cattle Company Ranch his entire life. As a

third generation rancher, Buddy was integral in keeping the family ranching legacy going. He

was a rancher full time and a rodeo cowboy on the weekends. Buddy graduated from Florence

High School in 1965 and earned a BA in Education from Southern Colorado State College. He

met the love of his life, Jerry, in college and they married October 9th, 1971. He and Jerry

continued to rodeo, rope and ranch their 51 years of marriage. They had two children, Wade

and Chad, that continue to carry on the rodeo and ranching tradition.

In the middle of college, Buddy served in the National Guard for four years. When he returned,

he graduated in 1972. Buddy was on the college rodeo team, a gold card member with the

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and president for the Colorado Professional Rodeo

Association for 5 years. He earned many accolades during his rodeo career and continued team

roping competitively until recently. He was a board member for the Natural Resources

Conservation Service, served on the Wetmore Volunteer Fire Department, and was a past board

member of the Fremont County 4-H. He also worked on western movies filmed in the area for

many years.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona. He is survived by his wife,

Jerry, sister Peggy(Fred) Davis of Tombstone, AZ, his son Wade(Jan) Draper of Stanfield, AZ,

his other son Chad(Christy) Draper of Wetmore, CO, five grandchildren who were the light of his

life – Lexi, Mason, Trey, Chisum and Avery Draper, nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Buddy loved his family, good horses, ranching, roping, rodeos and dear friends he met along the

rodeo trail. He always wore a huge smile and loved to share a story or two.

Services will be held at Pathfinder Events Center in Florence, Colorado on July 12th, 2023 at

1:30 pm. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to a

scholarship fund for the Colorado Junior Rodeo Association. Those contributions can be made

to the Buddy Draper memorial account at First National Bank – 300 N. Main, Rocky Ford, CO

81067.