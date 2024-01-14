Obituary: WARREN “TED” THEODORE WIENKE

WARREN "TED" THEODORE WIENKE

Provided Photo

August 24, 1940 – January 1, 2024

Warren “Ted” Theodore Wienke passed away, Monday, January 1, 2024, in Stoneham, Colorado. A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 12, at the Chapel of the Plains in Stoneham. Ted was laid to rest at Prairieview Cemetery in Stoneham.

Warren, more commonly known as Ted, was born in Niles, Michigan on August 24, 1940, to Warren and Clara (Herrick) Wienke. He grew up in the Niles hunting, fishing, building cars, playing sports, and working at the family Mushroom Company.

After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Army in 1963 and was stationed in Alaska. While in the service he received several commendations for his work in reconstructing the AlCan Highway and the Alaskan Railroad following the earthquake of 1964.

After being discharged from the Army, he returned to Niles to marry the love of his life Linda Coons. There they made a family and had four children: Tammy, Sandra, Penny, and Kenneth. Ted started his trucking career with Clark Equipment and Tyler Refrigeration.

Ted lived an adventurous life – in 1975 they decided to take over a family filling station in El Jebel Colorado and moved west. This was a very good business that grew to two filling stations. In 1978 they sold the business and Ted took over as Director of Transportation for Rocky Mountain Natural gas in Glenwood Springs. In 1982 the family returned to Niles to help in the excavation business where he purchased his own semi to haul over the road. In 1983 they returned to Colorado and Ted began his ranching career. Due to an injury in 1986 he turned to an old family hobby of woodworking. Here Ted and Linda made a business known as Mountain Crafts. They built handmade whirly gigs and such that had been shipped worldwide. In 1994 they moved to Stoneham where Linda operated Prairie Café and Ted continued woodworking. In 2008 Linda passed and Ted continued to call Stoneham home until his passing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Linda. He is survived by brother Kurt of Sylvania, OH, Daughters Tammy Johnston of Grandville, MI, Sandra Madsen and Dallas of Wray, CO, Penny Lewis of Parkland, FL and son Kenneth and Kelli Wienke of Greeley, CO. Six grandchildren: Jessica Lewis and Bailey Lewis, Kinsey Talbert, Dale Johnston, and Kurt and Kory Wienke.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Stoneham/New Raymer Volunteer Fire Department.