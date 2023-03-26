Obituary: WAYNE COLETTE

WAYNE COLETTE

November 2, 1935 – March 13, 2023

Edwin Wayne Colette, born in Sterling, CO. on November 2, 1935 to Edwin and Alma Colette. Attended high school in Longmont CO; class President in both his junior and senior years and graduated in 1953. Received B.S. in Animal Science in 1958 from Colorado State University; Treasurer in his junior class and First Vice-President in his senior year. Obtained his M.S. in Agricultural Economics in 1960. He farmed and ran a dairy at Windsor, C0.

Wayne went into Extension as an agent in Morgan County and then Fremont and Custer counties for 25 years. A great promoter of the 4-H program having many accomplishments: he was high team coach for the National Champion dairy judging team in 1972, president of the National Association of County Agents in 1975-76 and president of Colorado County Agents Association in 1989. Awarded for outstanding service to 4-H in 1989 by the Canon City Daily Record. He started the first 4-H ski program in the state of Colorado.

Wayne raised Tarentaise cattle and won many awards in Colorado and Canada. A well-known livestock announcer with the Colorado State Fair, the National Western Stock Show and the American Royal Stock Show in Kansas City, MO. for decades. Inducted into the Showtimes Magazine Hall of Fame in 2020. Wayne Colette (theshowtimesmagazine.com)

Wayne passed away peacefully March 13, 2023 in Northglenn, Colorado with his family by his side, he was 87. He is survived by his wife Nancy Colette, sons, Randall Colette (Beth) of Derby, CT.; Roxy Colette of Parker, CO and grandchildren Rachael Colette and Brenner Colette of Derby, CT.