Obituary: WAYNE L. KRUSE

WAYNE L. KRUSE

August 24, 1942 – October 21, 2024

Wayne L Kruse 82 of Fort Collins, CO passed away Oct 21, 2024. He was born in Columbus, NE to Dr. N. W. & Ruth Kruse. He grew up in Genoa, NE. and graduated from Genoa High School in 1960 and then from Billings Montana School of Auctioneering. In 1960 he married Joyce Pilakowski and they started their life together in Sterling, CO where Wayne was employed by Sterling Livestock Commission Co. as an auctioneer. They were blessed with 4 great kids – Dan, Tracey, Amy & Chad. For 20 years they lived in Sterling and raised their family there. In 1980 along with The VanBergs (owners of Sterling Livestock) they purchased what is now Centennial Livestock Auction. After a few years, Wayne & Joyce & their 2 older sons were sole owners of the business, which they all ran until 2020 when Wayne finally retired.

Wayne was involved in 4-H when he was young himself and was a 4-H leader when his kids were growing up. He has auctioned many 4-H sales around the region. He was the auctioneer for many CSU – Ducks Unlimited – and Respite Care Auctions. He was a Real Estate Broker. He has served on the Poudre Valley Coop Board, Colorado Beef Council, Water boards and was president of the Livestock Marketing Association. He was honored by these awards – Rotary Club of Ft Collins “In Service to Agriculture award – National Livestock Association Industry Leader award – Rotary Club Larimer County Ag Businessman of the year. He enjoyed watching his 9 grandchildren play various sports. Wayne loved checking on his cattle and loved to have a conversation with anyone he knew or didn’t know. He was preceded in death by his parents Doc & Ruth Kruse. He is survived by his wife Joyce, 3 sons Dan (Susan) Ft. Collins, Tracey Carr, CO, Chad (Melissa) Franktown, CO, and daughter Amy (Jim) Anderson Wellington, CO. One brother Ed Kruse Kimball Ne. 9 grandchildren Dusty (Aly) Kruse, Krista (Derek) Daniels, Caitlin (Eric) Smithers, Tana Kruse, Cole & Joel Anderson, Bela, Sofía & Otto Kruse. 6 great grandchildren- Jaxson Smithers, Jett and Conway Kruse, Boone Daniels, Ryder and Blakely Vaughn.

A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, October 28, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Mountain Ave.

Memorials can be made in Wayne ‘s name to CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado.