Obituary: Wayne Lukassen

Wayne Lukassen

Provided Photo

Wayne

Lukassen, 88

January 21, 1933 – June 2, 2021

Kimball, Nebraska

Wayne E. Lukassen, 88, of Kimball, died at Kimball Health Services on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Funeral services were held at an earlier date. Wayne E. Lukassen was born in Kimball, Nebraska on January 21, 1933, the son of Frederick and Martha (Vandenberg) Lukassen. He received his education in Kimball and graduated from the Kimball County High School in 1951. He enlisted in the US Army in 1953 and served his country during the Korean War. While on furlough, he met Mary Ann Wolff and they were married on August 16, 1955, following his discharge. While in the Army he received a mechanics degree from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Wayne was honorably discharged in 1955. Following his discharge, they moved back to Kimball and lived and farmed in Kimball County. They continued to live on the farm at the time of his death. Wayne was active in 4-H and served as a leader and also served on the Kimball County Fair Board. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors, belt buckles and antiques. He was a Charter member of the Knights of Columbus and truly enjoyed farming the land and raising his family.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Lukassen of Kimball, NE; children Debbie (Mike) Kelley, Dennis (Carol) Lukassen, Doug (Sandy) Lukassen and Darin Lukassen all of Kimball, NE., Diane (Mike) Wasser of Lincoln, NE and Don (Stacy) Lukassen of Omaha, NE; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; sisters Karen Moody and Glenda Elwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Mary, sister Marjorie and brothers Howard and Dale.