Obituary: Wilbert Koolstra

Wilbert Koolstra

Wilbert Koolstra,

82

July 2, 1938 – May 14, 2021

Berthoud, Colorado

Wilbert Koolstra, 82, of Berthoud, Colorado, loving husband, father and grandfather went home to be with the Lord May 14. He was born July 2, 1938 in a farm house in Crookston Minnesota bordering the Red Lake River. He was born to Ted Koolstra and Josephine terWisscha Koolstra, who immigrated from Holland. His father was a crop farmer in Minnesota, growing corn, and small grains. They also milked several cows and had some pigs. Wilbert lived in Minnesota until he was in the 6th grade and had developed a love for agriculture from the time he could follow his father out to the fields. His father relocated the family to Berthoud in 1951 where the family business was a poultry farm that was in business until 1968. Wilbert graduated from Berthoud High School in 1956. He was in FFA in High School. He was in The National Guard from Oct. 1955 to Oct. 1958. Wilbert married his best friend, Marie (Hopkins) Koolstra Jan 1, 1966 in the Church in Denver where they met.

Wilbert pursued his dream of becoming a farmer when he started Daisy Lane Dairy in 1970 that started out with 15 cow on 6 acres The dairy was relocated from Berthoud in 2003 to Cope, Colorado where his son Dennis and family live and operate the dairy. Wilbert stayed involved with the dairy as the commodity buyer until his death. He was a farmer and took great pride in being a dairyman.

Wilbert was a very supportive father to his children. He seldom missed a sporting event that they were competing in. He enjoyed fishing and family outings to the cabin at Red Feather.

Wilbert was active in the Church. With his young family he attended the Church of Christ on 6th and Lake in Berthoud. He did some of the preaching there. Later going to the Church of Christ on Taft in Loveland where he continued to be involved with classes. Wilbert loved the Lord.

Wilbert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie Koolstra; children: daughter, Karmen Fiske (Kevin); Son, Dennis Koolstra (Jennifer); daughter-in- law, Jennie Koolstra. 8 Grandchildren: Brittany McCahan (Jon-Michael); Steven Fiske (Stacey); Brien Fiske; Isaiah Koolstra, Micah Koolstra, Samuel Koolstra; Lia Koolstra, Mason Koolstra.

Sisters: Gladys Schmidtke, Denver, Colo.; Agnes Fagler, Berthoud; Lois Schleiger (Gene), Berthoud; Joyce Ainsworth (Jerry), Irving, Texas; Grace Burk (Bill), Littleton, Colo. Brothers: Ted Koolstra, (Marion), Kimbal, Nebraska; John Koolstra (Ellen), Wellington, Colo. And many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a son, Eric Koolstra.