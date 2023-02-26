Obituary: WILLARD BURBACH

WILLARD BURBACH

Provided Photo

October 13, 1940 – February 11, 2023

Our family is grieved

to announce the loss of our beloved patriarch, Willard Burbach. He was known as Husband, Dad, and Papa to us, and a dear friend to many. Willy taught our family so much about hard work, integrity, and generosity that we will never forget. Whether it was in

the rodeo arena, sale barn, or race track, he was passionate and successful in everything he put his mind to. After a long battle with dementia, he died peacefully on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at the age of 82. His celebration of life will be held at Producers

Livestock Marketing Association 711 Ost, Greeley, CO on June 3rd at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations and contribution can be sent to Weld County Livestock Assoc, ℅ Jim Magnuson 38093 CR 33, Eaton CO 80615 or Bristle Hospice 3770 Puritan Way E, Frederick

CO 80516