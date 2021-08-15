Obituary: Willard Scott (Scotty) Hartnagle

Willard Scott (Scotty) Hartnagle

San Angelo – Willard Scott (Scotty) Hartnagle died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas from diabetes complications. His son, Heath and his mother, Jackie were by his side. He was 63 years old.

Scott was born July 4, 1958, to Willard and Jackie (Morris) Hartnagle, in Longmont, Colorado. He grew up in Longmont and attended Longmont High School. He graduated in 1976 and went on to attend Lamar Community College where he was on the rodeo team.

Scott was very active in rodeo and in 1972 he was the Little Britches World Champion calf roper. He was 14 years old. In 1974 he and his team roping partner, Doug Overfelt, participated in the High School National Finals in Tomah, Wisconsin. He continued team roping in the PRCA for several years with his partner Tom Teague. He was even fortunate to be a stunt double in several western movies filmed in Del Rio, Texas including the 1994 “Bad Girls”. In addition to rodeo, he loved the game of golf.

Scott grew up at the Longmont Livestock Sales Yard and, with coaching from his dad, he began auctioneering at the age of eight. He continued working full time with his dad at the Livestock Yard and farm sales around Colorado. He continued his auctioneering career, along with his dad, in San Angelo, Texas until his passing.

Scott was a strong Christian and loved the Lord. After moving to San Angelo, Texas he became very involved with Dorley and Walt Harris in the Tree of Life Church Bus Ministry. He was also the assistant basketball coach at TLC School for Coach Walt Harris.

Scott is survived by his children, Heath Hartnagle of Chino Valley, Arizona; Nicole (Andy) Bordelon of Prescott Valley, Arizona; grandchildren Andrew Bordelon and twins Preston and Patrick Bordelon. Also survived by his parents Willard and Jackie (Morris) Hartnagle, San Angelo, Texas; his sister Kathy Jo Hartnagle, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Niece Kasey Jo Hart and her daughters Khloe and Hattie Hart of San Angelo, Texas.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Ruth Hartnagle; Charlie and Beryl Morris; and his great grandparents Andrew and Hattie Hartnagle.

A Celebration of Life was held on July 28th at the Celebration Church in San Angelo, Texas.

The family would like to thank Shannon Hospital staff for the care during Scott’s stay; Pastor Brandon Clark for a wonderful service; Walt and Dorley Harris and Gil and Pam Harris for their friendship and kindness; and sincere thanks and appreciation to church members who provided the luncheon after the service.

Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in Scott’s name at the ADA by mail PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116; by phone 1-800-342-2383; or online at diabetes.org.

A limb has fallen from the family tree

That says grieve not for me.

Remember the best times, the laughter, the song,

The good life I lived while I was strong.