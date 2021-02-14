Obituary: WILLIAM “BILL” HANSEN

WILLIAM "BILL" HANSEN

Provided Photo

WILLIAM “BILL”

HANSEN, 86

March 28, 1934 – February 4, 2021

Pierce, Colorado

William “Bill” Hansen, 86, of Pierce, passed away February 4, 2021 at NCMC in Greeley. He was born March 28, 1934 in Milliken, CO by Dr. Fuson to Frederick Wilhelm and Mabel Christine (Veden) Hansen. The family moved to Pierce shortly thereafter and he graduated from Pierce High School in 1952.

Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952, serving aboard the USS Borie until his discharge in 1956 and then served in the Reserves until 1985 when he retired.

On January 15, 1959 at 3 p.m., he was wed to Dixie Lorraine Thompson at the Methodist Church in Cheyenne, WY and they celebrated 62 years together.

Bill worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in Cheyenne for four years before moving back to Pierce in 1960 and operating the family dairy. He also worked for Agfinity for 15 years and then the Highland School District as a bus driver until January 16, 2021.

Hunting, bait fishing, and shooting were a few of his hobbies, but he most enjoyed time with his family; supporting the kids’ activities and being with his grandchildren. He was a very supportive fan of the Broncos and Rockies, win or lose.

Bill was a member of the Ault VFW Post 4334, Highland High Plains Library Board, Moose Lodge, served as the Pierce Mayor for a term, Pierce Town Board and the First Lutheran Church of Ault.

Thankful to have shared his life include his wife, Dixie of Pierce, children; Patricia Hansen of LaSalle, John (Jeanice) Hansen of Frederick, Lillie (Steve) Denny of Red Feather, Stella (Edward) Cypher of Aurora and Shawn Hansen of Virginia Beach, VA, 9 grandchildren; Michael and Mark Dahlgren, Jared and Justin Crowley, Jessica Reichert, Kasedi Boening, Dr. Jillian Sakariason, Keanan Cypher, Lt. Kendra Cypher, 17 great-grandchildren; Angel Sanchez, Audrey, Aurora, Michael, Alice and Broderick Dahlgren, Jameson, Elyse, Max, Leo and Mia Crowley, Ryan Reichert, Frederick, Lorelei and Adelaide Boening, Elsie and Charlotte Sakariason.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and Bob Hansen.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Adamson. Life Celebration 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Ault VFW Post 4334. Private family interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the “Highland High Plains Library”, “Ault VFW”, “First Lutheran Church of Ault” or the “Pierce Senior Center” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.