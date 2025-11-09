Obituary: WILLIAM (BILL) HELDT

WILLIAM (BILL) HELDT

Provided Photo

August 13, 1932 – October 31, 2025

William (Bill) Heldt, 93, of Greeley, CO, ran to the arms of Jesus on Oct. 31, 2025.

Born Aug. 13, 1932, in Ft. Lupton, CO, Bill was the fourth child born to August and Ruth Heldt. He was raised in Boulder County, his formative years on the family dairy farm in Niwot. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at age 14. Bill graduated from Longmont High School in 1951.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Edris Page, on Oct. 14, 1953. They celebrated 71 years together before her passing last year. Bill proudly served his country in the US Army from 1954 to 1956, spending 18 months in Germany as a wrecker operator. After returning home, Bill and Edris started their family and their own dairy farm.

The family moved to the Galeton farm in 1968. Bill retired in 2016 at the age of 84 and he and Edris moved to Eaton, CO. He moved to Meadow View Assisted Living in Greeley, CO in 2024.

Bill was an active member of Gloria Christi Lutheran Church and Galeton Lions Club for many years, serving in many roles. He most recently was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Bill is survived by his four children Vicki (Rod) Robison, Doug Heldt, Sheri (Ken) Breuer and Mitch (Belinda) Heldt; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Betty (Bill) Spencer; and special nephew David Heldt.

Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edris; his parents; sisters Janet and Vivian and brother Bob.

The family would like to thank Meadow View Assisted Living, Senior Helpers, Cornerstone Caregiving and Canyon Hospice. A very special thank you to Patricia Wolf, Bill’s personal caregiver.

Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Greeley, CO.

Donations may be made to Canyon Hospice.