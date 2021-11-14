Obituary: WILLIAM (BILL) LAWRENCE WESTHOFF

WILLIAM (BILL) LAWRENCE WESTHOFF

December 11, 1948 – October 31, 2021

William (Bill) Lawrence Westhoff, 72, formerly of Wiggins, Colorado, and of Lakewood, Colorado, died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Columbine Commons Health and Rehab in Windsor, Colorado. He was born December 11, 1948 in Brush, Colorado to Thomas “Louis” Aloysius and Lida Bertha (Brandt) Westhoff. He was off to a rough start when he developed pneumonia at the age of two weeks during a blizzard, and was escorted from his home in Hoyt to the Brush Hospital by a rural road grader.

He attended school in Wiggins, where he excelled in basketball on the team that won the state championship in 1965 and 1966. He graduated in 1966, and attended college at Colorado State University, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in engineering on August 21, 1970.

He was drafted into the army soon after his graduation and served his country for the next two years in the Viet Nam War. After his discharge, he made his home in Lakewood, Colorado. He was employed by Gates Rubber Company as an engineer, and retired as Chief Engineer. During his career, William acquired six patents and was acknowledged for numerous non-patented inventions.

Bill loved his family, his cat, Tony, and the family cabin at Grand Lake, where he made several improvements including a gazebo and a new outhouse. He enjoyed fishing and pheasant hunting, playing golf, and making furniture and gifts considered treasures for all his family. He liked to spend his weekends working on cars and machinery on the farm he bought in partnership with his brother, Jim, and his brother-in-law, Jack. He was a well-known fixture at the Hoyt Beet Dump where he hauled beets and made a lot of lasting friendships. Bill built a go kart for his nieces and nephews and himself to enjoy. He also enjoyed working on and restoring a few antique and classic automobiles.

Every Christmas, he made a special treat of his popcorn balls and crab dip. He loved Disney World and Goofy, and made several trips with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James (Jim) Westhoff, nephew, William Richards, and niece, Rebecca Berta.

Survivors include his sisters, JoAnne Rohn-Cook and Patricia (Jack) Frihauf of Wiggins, Colorado, Bertie (Eugene) Loose of Marana, Arizona, and Mary (Ron) Graves of Greeley, Colorado, nieces and nephews, Teresa Rohn, Tammy (Andy) Mills, Kevin (Janet) Rohn, Diane (Steve) Comer, Kris Rohn, Judy Cummings, Karen (Wes) Keller, Daniel (Shelley) Frihauf, Brenda Anderson, Tim (Karin) Loose, Robert (Jennifer) Richards, and Angela (Adam) Peter, and many grand-nieces and nephews.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Hoyt Cemetery.