Obituary: WILLIAM “BILL” ZWEYGARDT

WILLIAM "BILL" ZWEYGARDT

June 3, 1941 – September 23, 2025

William “Bill” Zweygardt, 84, of Sterling, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home on September 23, 2025. Visitation and family to receive friends will be held from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, September 28 at Halouska Family Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 29, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Sterling with Rev. Richard von Steinman presiding. A committal service will follow at Riverside Cemetery. After the graveside service, family and friends are invited to return to the church for a time of fellowship and gathering.

William was born on June 3, 1941, in St. Francis, Kansas, to William and Martha (Hofman) Zweygardt. Bill was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Francis. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1960, where he excelled in athletics and was especially proud of winning the state wrestling championship his senior year. Following high school, he attended McCook Community College in McCook, Nebraska, graduating in 1962.

On February 17, 1963, Bill married Charlotte Louise Keller at First English Lutheran Church in Sterling, Colorado. Together they raised three children: Rick, Mike, and Lisa.

After college, Bill returned to St. Francis, where he became manager of a new hardware store and lumberyard. In 1976, Bill and his family moved to Sterling, Colorado, where he began farming and feeding cattle with Keller Farms, Inc. Following the death of his father-in-law in 1996, Bill continued the operation alongside his two sons, Rick and Mike.

Bill loved his family dearly and cherished the life they built together. He took great pride in being a farmer and rancher and the work he accomplished, and above all, he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus. His legacy of hard work, devotion, and faith will continue to live on through those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha Zweygardt, in-laws John and Rose Keller, brother-in-law Clyde, and Bill’s eleven siblings.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Charlotte; their children Rick, Mike, and Lisa and her husband Clayton; granddaughter Alexis and her husband Chase, granddaughter Ashtyn, grandson Caylan; and his brother Harvey and wife, Phyllis, of St. Francis, Kansas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to a charity of your choice.