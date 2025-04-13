Obituary: WILLIAM “BILLY FREDERICK FABRIZIUS

WILLIAM "BILLY FREDERICK FABRIZIUS

January 6, 1950 – March 26, 2025

William “Billy” Frederick Fabrizius Jr., 75, of Greeley, CO was born on January 6, 1950 to William and Elizabeth Mauter Fabrizius. From 1950 to 1993, Billy resided in Ault, Colorado until moving to Grover, Colorado where he lived until his passing in 2025.

He attended Highland High School in Ault, CO, graduating in 1969. Billy farmed and traded horses in his teens and throughout his mid 20’s. On September 28, 1973, Billy married the love of his life, Veleria “Lari” May Brooks. In 1974, he bought his parents house and cattle feedlot which he eventually turned into a sheep feedlot and operated it through the late 90’s. Bill and Lari raised their two boys there. They were the pride of his life and he worked very hard to provide for his family. In 1989, Billy and his brother Art bought a cattle ranch in Weldona, CO and started running cows. Following, in 1994, Billy and Lari bought a ranch in Grover, CO where he called home ever since.

Billy took extreme pride in managing the ranch and the appearance of the property. He raised good cattle and was never afraid to feed them. Billy wanted to leave a legacy for his boys they would be proud of.

Billy’s favorite time of year was calving season. He would drive though the cows and calves’ multiple times a day. He could put some miles on his pickup and never leave the ranch. He was an avid horseman as a kid and enjoyed riding, buying, and selling horses. He absolutely loved being on horseback. Billy’s love for horses extended into teaching his sons to ride and watching his grandkids ride. Billy was a dedicated grandfather and loved his 5 grandkids. He would stop whatever that he was doing to be with them and play whatever they wanted; whether it was in the sandbox, playhouse, or even letting them cut his hair. Throughout his life, Billy was always a go getter and a hard worker. If you beat him out of bed it would be a miracle! He was an early riser and took advantage of the daylight God provided.

One of Billy’s lifetime highlights was taking his team of horses along with multiple others on a trail ride from his home in Ault, CO all the way to Cheyenne, WY for Cheyenne Frontier Days. It took three days, and they would camp out along the way. The group would all enter the parade and Billy entered multiple parades with his teams of horses and covered wagons over the years.

On his family’s birthdays, he would always ask, “Well, do you feel any older?” and whenever he would leave the house he would say, “Down the road.” Another line from Billy came from when the boys were young and the family would get home from somewhere he would always say, “I wonder who lives here?”

Billy is a one-of-a-kind man who helped anyone that needed it, loved his family, and was always proud to do a great job for those he left behind. Pride and love is what filled his heart and his life.

Billy was very proud of both of his sons and enjoyed the days they all worked alongside each other, either in the feedlot or at the ranch. He is survived by his spouse, Veleria May Brooks; sons, Jason (Amanda) Fabrizius and Brian Fabrizius; sisters, Evelyn (Duane) Scheller and Patty (Ron) Kauffman; grandchildren, Blake Fabrizius, Tanner Fabrizius, Harper Fabrizius, Reagan Fabrizius, and Cole Fabrizius.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother; Art Fabrizius; and nephew, David Scheller.

