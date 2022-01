November 6, 1934 – December 30, 2021

SARCHET, William David of Ft. Lupton, CO passed away Dec. 30, 2021. A graveside service was held Jan. 11, 2022 at 11am at Mizpah Cemetery in Platteville, CO. Please visit http://www.howemortuary.com to view a full obituary, service information and share condolences with his family.