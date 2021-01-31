Obituary: William Franklin

William Franklin

Provided Photo

William Franklin,

78

December 15, 1941 – December 12, 2020

Greeley, Colorado

William James Franklin, 78, of Greeley, passed away on December 12, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. He was born to Stephen and Verna (Campbell) Franklin on December 15, 1941 in Denver, Colorado.

He grew up in Greeley and graduated from University High.

William enjoyed his life on the farm and loved his John Deere tractors. He was proud of his time and involvement in the Moose and Elk Lodge.

William is survived by his wife of 21 years, Geneva; children, Jim (Cindy) Franklin, Mike (Pam Fogle) Franklin, Doug (Cathy) Franklin, Dusty (Barb) Franklin; step children, Dwight Curry, Duane Curry, Melennie McClure, David Curry, and Sharon Batterson; grandchildren, Ryan Franklin (Ashley Brasa), Cortlynn (Nate) Kroshel, Gracie Franklin 16 step grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Irma (Ricky) Kempt.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Judy Lee Franklin; grandson, Alan Franklin, his parents and brother Fred Franklin.

Memorial contribution in William Franklin’s name can be made out to the Children’s Hospital of Denver in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for William’s family, http://www.adamsoncares.com

Life celebration memorial will be held at a later date.