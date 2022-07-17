Obituary: WiLLIAM I. “BILL” MORRIS SR.

WiLLIAM I. "BILL" MORRIS SR.

July 16, 1928 – July 10, 2022

William I. “Bill” Morris, Sr. of Trinidad, 93 years old passed away peacefully at Trinidad State Nursing Home, July 10, 2022. Bill was born July 16, 1928 in Trinidad, Colorado.

Bill was the ultimate cowboy instilling hard work ethics into his children and grandchildren. He worked in the coal mines, construction on the Roberts Tunnel, Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels and built cabins in Bailey. He worked at Coors Brewing Company in Golden and managed the infamous Deer Creek Valley Ranch in Bailey during the 1960’s. He also ranched at South Park Cattle Company in Jefferson and Running Creek Ranch in Elizabeth before returning to Trinidad.

He is survived by his son William Morris, Jr. of Elizabeth, daughters Aileen Marquez of Lakewood, and Geri Bruggink of Oak Creek; eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Davies, Allien Chenoweth-Morris, adopted father, Alfred Morris, brothers James, Eugene and Fred.

No public services will be held.

