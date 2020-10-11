Obituary: WILMA LIND WINTER

WILMA LIND WINTER

WILMA LIND

WINTER, 81

May 30, 1939 – October 2, 2020

Windsor , Colorado

Wilma Lind Winter went home to heaven on Friday October 2, 2020. She was born May 30, 1939 in Windsor, Colorado to Jacob & Katherine E. (Stoll) Lind.

She graduated from Windsor High School in 1957. Wilma married A. Jack Winter on April 27, 1958 at Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Windsor where she was also baptized and confirmed. They lived and farmed in the Ault/Ft. Collins area where they raised their two children, Greg and Tammy. They were able to travel the United States and to Germany with the Young Farmers.

During high school, Wilma worked at Frazier’s Drug store as a “soda jerk”. After her graduation, she worked in Ft. Collins at Forney Arc Welders. Wilma later owned and operated a cleaning service in Ft. Collins, Greeley, & Eaton for about 20 years, then did private house cleaning.

She always thought she would be a nurse when she grew up and volunteered with Hospice of Weld County beginning in 1983. She loved volunteering at the Union Colony Civic Center where she got to see a lot of shows and celebrities. Her time working as an Election Judge for the town of Ault and Weld County was a very valuable part of her life. She was a member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia and the Eaton Community Church.

Wilma’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the joys of her life. She loved spending time with them and watching them participate in their sports & activities. She admired the Rocky Mountains, working in her flower gardens, and cheering on the Broncos and the Rockies. Many fond memories were shared with her friends and family playing cards, especially her pinochle ladies.

Her surviving relatives are her husband Jack, two children Greg (Kelly) Winter and Tammy Winter, two grandchildren Katy Hennings and Grant (Bridget) Winter, three great grandchildren Will, Layla, and Sawyer, three brothers, Robert, Elmer, & Bill, and one very special best friend/sister Carol Kautz.

Preceding her in death are her five sisters, Kathryn, Leah, Irene, Mary, Ruth, and five brothers, Reuben, Karl, Ben, Albert, and Paul.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Eaton Community Church, 1561 Benjamin Drive in Eaton. Inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery in Windsor.