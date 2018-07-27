The Fence obituary: Norman Dwight Bowland

Norman Dwight Bowland, 85

Feb. 28, 1933 – July 13, 2018

Akron, Colo.

It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to a great man. On July 13, 2018, Norman Dwight Bowland was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven and into the arms of Jesus.

Norm was born on Feb. 28, 1933, at the family farm in Stratton, Neb. In his early years they moved to the Akron area. On Oct. 6, 1956, he married Betty Jean Fowler. They had almost 62 years together when Jesus called him home.

Norm was a truck driver for over 50 years. He loved camping, fishing, hunting and horses. He loved selling Rocky Ford cantaloupe and watermelon to the locals.

Norm is survived by a large loving family including his wife, Betty; children, Larry (Jamie) LeCroy, Vickie (Bob) Anderson, Paula (Bruce) Reynolds, Karen Bowland, Traci (Steve) Walter, and Jody Gillioth; stepson, Mike (Terri) Miller; adopted daughter by love, Shirley Harris; 24 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren; sisters Marie Cannady, Margie Stone and Ellen (Delbert) Kraich; brother Ken (JoAnn) Bowland; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Ace and Phoebe Bowland; son Mark W. Bowland; brothers Norval "Tex" Bowland, Lloyd Bowland and Lyle Bowland.

A Celebration of Life was held July 17 at the Foursquare Church of Akron. Inurnment followed at the Akron Cemetery. A reception followed at the Washington County Event Center. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Plains.