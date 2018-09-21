The Fence Post: Alberta Fay Becksted

Alberta Fay Becksted, 88

Feb. 16, 1930 – Aug. 16, 2018

Wellington, Colo.

Alberta Fay Becksted, 88, of Wellington, passed away Aug. 16, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo.

She was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Somerset, N.J.

Born in the lush, rolling hills in Somerset, near her family's farm, Alberta was one of seven children born to Gilbert and Sara Runyon. Her childhood was spent milking cows, driving tractors, playing at the old mill across Blacktop Road, beating the boys at ice hockey on the old millpond and skipping school to go the beach nearby.

At the young age of 18, she packed her belongings and moved across the country with her older sister, Joyce, to San Francisco, Calif., where she worked for a freight company checking manifests on the ships. In the mornings she would walk out of her apartment building, wait on the corner and catch the cable car to work. She loved to ride trolleys up and down the hills and across town through the hustle bustle of the city. As time went on she was drawn to the desert, horses and the farm life. She eventually moved with her sister to Arizona and traveled often to New Mexico, even working as a ranch hand. She often talked of saddling her horse, packing a picnic and riding with her girlfriends deep into the New Mexican desert.

It was around this time, in Tucson, Ariz., she met the love of her life, Robert Orlin Becksted, to whom she was wed for over 43 years. Their love brought them back to his home in Colorado, where they eventually bought a farm of their own, compete with dairy cows, many lush acres, and four beautiful children. Every week she would bake several dozen cookies, a few loaves of bread and cinnamon rolls to sustain her family. Every summer her sisters would flock to Colorado from across the country to feast, harvest, laugh and attend Cheyenne Frontier Days.

As her children grew the number of hearts she touched grew into seven grandchildren, and over a dozen great-grandchildren, not to mention all the friends, neighbors and generations who have call her grandma. She was the first to help those in need, was always caring for others, and carried a smile on her face and a glint in her eye. Alberta was a quiet, humorous woman who loved to give hugs, eat cheese, drink wine, do puzzles and relax in the sunshine. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, didn't care for sweets but loved every bite of a good steak and loved to hold and snuggle babies. To her, nothing was ever bad, just different.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Becksted; parents, Gilbert and Sara Runyon; brother, Herbert Runyan; sisters, Barbara Quick, Nancy Bahrenberg and Virginia Runyon; and companion, Bill Waldo.

She is survived by her daughters, Mickie Meares, Beckie Krakel and Hollie Romer; son, Beck Becksted; sisters, Sally Fulper and Joyce Curry and companion, Fred Bahrenberg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Monarch Greens or Halcyon Hospice in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive St., Fort Collins, CO 80524.