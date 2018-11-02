The Fence Post: Allen Lawrence Naugle

Allen Lawrence Naugle, 74

July 27, 1944 – Oct. 12, 2018

Kit Carson, Colo.

Allen Lawrence Naugle passed away Oct. 12, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. He was 74 years old. Allen was born in Greensburg, Kan., on July 27, 1944, to Robert and Ruth (Hills) Naugle. He was the third of five children, raised in the Stratford, Texas and Karval, Colo., areas, graduating from Karval High School.

Allen proudly served in the United States Navy from June 1964 to June 1968, which included two tours in Vietnam on the USS Mahan.

Allen married Luanna Louise (Sanders) Naugle on Aug. 5, 1967, in Kit Carson, at the United Methodist Church. After briefly living in southern California, they returned to the area and became proud parents of three loving children; Cynthia Kristine Naugle, Harold Ryan Naugle and Jeremy Allen Naugle.

Allen was an active community member, having joined the VFW in 1968, and serving as post commander and district post commander, and receiving the All State Team Post Commanders award in 2013-2014. He assisted with numerous other veteran's funeral services and color guard presentations at various community events. Allen also served on the Kit Carson School Board and was active in the United Methodist Church of Kit Carson and Wild Horse Lutheran Church. He coordinated the monthly Wild Horse Community Card Parties and cared for the Wild Horse Cemetery. Over the years, Allen assisted many neighbors, friends and elders in times of need. He assisted with the 4-H program for many years and the county fair in several capacities.

Together, Allen and Luanna purchased the homestead, founded in 1906, from Gustav Harold and Geraldine Sanders, in 1975. It became the 5N LLC in 2008. Allen and Luanna call this home to date. Over the years, the family continues to run a successful farming and ranching operation. In 2015, the Sanders/5N Ranch was honored with the Centennial Farm and Ranch Award, which is given to 100-plus-year-old farms that have remained in the same family. Allen and Luanna were honored as Cheyenne County Fair Parade Marshalls in 2016.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Luanna; one daughter, Kris Wilson (Mark) of Overland Park, Kan.; two sons, Ryan Naugle (Carrie) of Pflugerville, Texas, and Jeremy Naugle of Parker, Colo. Grandchildren, Dakota Lebofsky and Jake Lebofksy of Overland Park, Nathan Elkins and Jamie Wilson of Overland Park, Shelby Naugle and Sadie Naugle of Pflugerville; two sisters, Bobbie Stogsdill of Limon, Colo., and Janie Randall (Robert) of Stratford, Texas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Valeria and Dale Zupancic of Littleton, Colo., and brother-in-law and sister-in law Dorian and Sandy Sanders of Erie, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were held at the Kit Carson High School old gym on Oct. 18. Burial with military honors followed where he was laid to rest at Kit Carson Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to any of the three following organizations: Kit Carson Volleyball Cancer/Tragedy Fund, Kit Carson VFW Post #9700, Cheyenne County 4-H. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at http://www.brownfuneraldirectors.com.