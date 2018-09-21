The Fence Post: Douglas Allen Blaney

Douglas Allen Blaney, 64

Dec. 16, 1953 – Sept. 3, 2018

Fort Collins, Colo.

Douglas Allen Blaney passed away at his home from complications of liver cancer on Sept. 3, 2018, at age 64. He was born Dec. 16, 1953, in Lusk, Wyo., and later adopted by Robert Lloyd and Bonna Jean (Monger) Blaney.

Doug grew up in Wyoming where his father, a mechanic for Continental Pipeline, worked in various places.

He attended elementary and junior high school in Lance Creek, Wyo., and graduated from Niobrara County High School in Lusk 1972. In high school he played football, basketball and participated on the rodeo team.

Following high school he took a one year course at the Technical School of the Rockies in Thermopolis, Wyo., where he received a certificate as a veterinary technician in 1973. In January 1974, he began his freshmen year at the University of Wyoming, graduating with a bachelor of science in animal science in December of 1977. Doug married Darlene Schroeder on Aug. 9, 1975, in Wheatland, Wyo.

Doug was committed to his family, and always made sure to lend a helping hand to his children with 4-H, sports, and school activities. It was unusual for him to miss any game in which his children played, and he was always available to help with school and extracurricular activities.

In his later years, he stayed involved with his grandchildren, babysitting almost daily, and ensuring that rides to important activities were available.

His love for children was overflowing. He could not walk past any baby or small child without stopping to talk to them and their parents. He combined his love of basketball with his love of children when he coached middle school basketball at Heritage Christian Academy and coached for the Fort Collins summer recreation league. For kids he was willing to go the extra mile, ensuring that latch-key children had a ride to and from practice.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Schroeder) Blaney; a daughter, Alyssa (John) Ledingham; a son, Daniel (Mattie); three granddaughters, Makayla, Katelyn and Natalie Ledingham; his half-brother, David (Judy) Stallman; and his half-sister, Cindy Olsen.

A memorial service was held in the South Auditorium of Timberline Church on Sept. 7. Pastor Charles Williams of Loveland Bible Church officiated.

A funeral luncheon followed in the East Auditorium of Timberline Church. Graveside services were held the same day at the Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Royal Family Kids, 3000 West MacArthur Boulevard, Suite 412, Santa Ana, CA 92704, (714) 438-2494. On their website http://www.rfk.org you may choose to donate to the national organization or find a local affiliate near you.