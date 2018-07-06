The Fence Post: John DeSoto

John DeSoto, 91

March 28, 1927 – June 21, 2018

Sterling, Colo.

John E. DeSoto, 91 of Sterling passed away on June 21, 2018.

John was born March 28, 1927, in Sterling to James and Pauline DeSoto. He attended Sanders School, graduated from Sterling High School and served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in the 609th Quartermaster Grave Registration in the Philippines. He farmed and ranched with his brothers for 48 years until his retirement.

He married Mary Marin Nov. 3, 1955, and they had two children. He was a lifetime member of Sterling BPOE Lodge 1336, VFW No. 3541, American Legion Post 20, Northeast Colorado Cattlemen's Association and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

John is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Debbie (Doug) Kundrat of Mountain View, Calif., and Delbert (Rose) DeSoto of Littleton, Colo.; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Kundrat. He is also survived by his sister, Grace Accomasso of Sterling and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and James DeSoto; brothers Jim, Gene, Domenic, Tom, Albert, Marion; and sisters, Nora Bianco, Lela Manuello, Katie Bianco and Rosemary Guenzi.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held June 25, 2018, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Sterling. Military honors followed the mass and was held at the Columbine Park Veteran's memorial.

Contributions can be made to the John E. DeSoto Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.