The Fence Post: Margaret Ann Lynch

Margaret Ann Lynch, 39

Feb. 4, 1981 – March 14, 2020

Eaton, Colo.

Margaret Ann Lynch, 39, of Eaton, Colo., passed away on March 14, 2020. She was born Feb. 4, 1981, in Greeley, Colo., to Kent Aderic and Sharon Kay (Dinges) Lynch.

Margaret grew up in the Ault and Eaton areas where she attended school. She received her associates degree from AIMS Community College and attended the University of Northern Colorado with a focus on behavioral psychology. Her most rewarding work experience was as an addiction counselor at the Weld County Detox Center.

Margaret loved animals and was always rescuing strays and animals in need of help. Growing up on the ranch, she became an accomplished horseback rider, a skill that served her well when it was time to brand calves or move cows between pastures. She also loved to craft and could pick up found items and repurpose them into items of beauty. She loved browsing the hobby stores in search of project ideas. During the summer, she loved to garden and share her home grown goods with family and friends.

Margaret participated in 4-H, and as a teenager joined a Washington Focus Group. With the group, she toured Washington. D.C., and visited many historic landmarks.

Survivors include her son, Brody (Sandra Barnett) Krautschun; mother, Sharon Lynch; father, Kent (Carol) Lynch; sisters, Monica (Perry) Flot and Marcia Lynch (Ian Dvorak) and her nieces and nephews; Amber, Nicole, Casey, Mason, Jaxson, Aleana, Logan, Brennan, Sheridan, Jennilinn and Clayton as well as stepbrother, Shane (Sara) Watson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Orval and Joan Lynch of Ault and George and Lydia Dinges of Greeley.

A graveside service was held on March 25 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to “Margaret Lynch Memorial Fund” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.