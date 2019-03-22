The Fence Post obituaries: Alberta May (McCalla) Pevler

Alberta May (McCalla) Pevler, 85

June 28, 1933 – March 6, 2019

Grover, Colo.

Alberta May (McCalla) Pevler, 85, passed away March 6, 2019, peacefully at her home in Grover, Colo.

Alberta was born June 28, 1933, in Haxtun, Colo., to Albert and Edna (Petrie) McCalla. She was the oldest of seven children. She married Ross Pevler on Sept. 6, 1949, in Sterling, Colo.

Alberta enjoyed spending time outside with her animals on the ranch. Her favorite was teaching her miniature ponies to drive in parades and check on her cows out in the pasture. She enjoyed watching the Broncos and horseracing on TV.

Alberta is survived by her two sons, Larry (Irene) and Garry (Tammy) both of Grover. As well as grandchildren, Jason, of Greeley, Colo., Randy, of Sugar City, Idaho, Jacque (Casey) Higgins, of Rogerson, Idaho, Bobby, of Emmett, Idaho, Jessi (Jake) Coleman of Cheyenne, Wyo. Four great-grandchildren, Christina Gardine, of Golden, Colo., JaySun Pevler, of Grover, Cheyenne and Jolene Higgins, of Rogerson, Idaho, brother's Danny (Joyce) McCalla of Yellville, Ark., Alfred Allen McCalla of Paxton, Neb., sister, Evalyn Mehus of Brandon, Ore. Alberta is preceded in death by her father Albert, mother Edna, husband Ross and daughter Phyllis, brother's Eddie, and Calvin McCalla and sister Mary Ann Nordin.

She lived a full life, is loved by many and will be missed deeply.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Grover.