The Fence Post obituaries: Boyd “Bo” Bonell Collins

Boyd “Bo” Bonell Collins, 47

Aug. 25, 1972 – Sept. 25, 2019

Commerce City, Colo.

Boyd “Bo” Bonell Collins passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 25, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo., at the age 47.

Bo was born in 1972 to Everett Boyd and Gayle Collins on Highway 550, in the back seat of a Dodge Coronet.

As a young boy, Bo showed his mechanical ability by dismantling his toys and putting them back together. He enjoyed playing with the boys in his neighborhood, wrestling and baseball. He helped his dad with farming and ranching but preferred the ATV over the horse.

After graduating from high school in 1990, he went to Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Ariz., where he received his automotive/diesel associate degree in 1991. He transferred to Universal Technical Institute in Houston, Texas, to receive his automotive/diesel with a transmissions degree in 1992. Throughout school he received many awards. Bo was the best diesel mechanic in this world.

Bo met his first love Rhondalee Neiberger and they married on April 23, 1994. They had two beautiful daughters, Molly and Sarah Collins.

Bo was a rock crawling fanatic. Bo had a “NO FEAR” adventurous spirit and was always up to trying the hardest trails.

Bo was fortunate to have another love in his life, Leigh-Anna Shamblin and on Aug. 17, 2017, they married. Together they traveled and experienced the world. Bo and Leigh shared a special type of love. Leigh will forever keep that love in heart.

Bo’s smile and joking humor will be missed by all of us. Bo touched many lives and was always ready to lend a helping hand. As his father-in-law said, “he would give you the shirt off his back and then some.” He was truly one of a kind and will forever be missed.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Rhonda, paternal grandparents Everett and Stella Collins, maternal grandmother Greta Walls, along with several other family members and friends.

He is survived by his wife Leigh Collins, daughters Molly and Sarah Collins, stepson Tyler Neiberger, parents Boyd and Gayle Collins, parent-in-laws Rick and Peggy Shamblin, and his brother Dooley (Shara) Collins. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces and cousins.

A funeral was held on Oct. 4, 2019, at Harvest Fellowship Church. Bo was laid to rest in the Collins Cemetery, located on his parent’s ranch.

Services are under the direction of Tabor Funeral Home. Go to http://www.taborfuneralhome.com to send condolences, sign the online guest book and view pictures of his life.